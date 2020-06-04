Wilma A. Taylor
1925-2020
Wilma A. Taylor, 95, of Wyoming, died March 16, 2020, at Anamosa Care Center.
A celebration of Wilma’s life was held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Visitation was held from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service and burial was held from the Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa.
Wilma Ann Tralau was born Jan. 2, 1925 in Clinton County, to Wilhelm and Margarete (Matthiessen) Tralau. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1942. She married John E. “Jack” Taylor on Jan. 31, 1947 in Zwingle. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1998.
Wilma was a homemaker and mother, and a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, watching tv, and most of all, music and dancing. She was well known for her talent for playing piano even though she did not read music.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Willman and her husband Allen of Wyoming, sons Craig Taylor of Wyoming and Jeffrey Taylor of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Gail (Aubrey) Kurt, Jamie Willman, Cory (Lindsay) Taylor, and Justin (Nicole) Taylor; five great-grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, brothers Walter (Dorothy) Tralau and Vernie (Darleen) Tralau, sister Louise (Bill) McNealey, sister-in-law Margaret (Harold) Bartels, one niece and four nephews.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Wilma Ann Taylor memorial fund has been established.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
