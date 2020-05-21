Erven F. “Luke” Wells, 85, of Anamosa, died Monday, May 11, 2020, following a brief illness.
Pastor Mark Ortgies will officiate at a celebration of Luke’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. In light of the current health crisis, his immediate family will gather at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa and extended family and friends may gather at Springs of Life Foursquare Church in Anamosa to join the celebration via web stream. Those unable to attend are welcome to log in to view the service from their homes. Those who wish to maintain social distance are welcome to join the family for burial which will be in Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa, following the service at 2 p.m.
Luke was a man of dedication with unwavering moral values. He was as stubborn as he was jovial, and, more than anything, he enjoyed greeting people with a smile and a joke and to make them feel welcomed. His dedication to and love for his family were, perhaps, his most defining characteristics. He was always prepared to make any sacrifice for their betterment. For that, his family will remain ever in his debt. His second love was for his church and its members, whom he considered family just the same and whom he gladly served for decades with great joy.
Luke was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Anamosa, the son of Millard and Erma (Soper) Wells. On June 20, 1959, he married the former Bernieta “Bert” Dochterman at the United Methodist Church in Central City. The couple made their home in Anamosa, and Luke was employed in a number of positions, including Clinton Engines in Maquoketa, Collins Radio and the Lefebure Corporation, both in Cedar Rapids. Before retirement in 2004, he was the backroom manager at the former Family Foods Store in Anamosa.
Luke was a charter member of the Springs of Life Foursquare Church. He was a member of the Anamosa Jaycees and the Promise Keepers Christian organization and volunteered for many years at the Grant Wood art gallery in downtown Anamosa. During spare time, Luke loved woodworking and leather-making, working alongside Bernieta to create arts and crafts and presenting them at art shows around the area.
He will be remembered and loved by his wife of nearly 61 years, Bernieta; his children, Dean (Michelle), Silt, Colo., Donald ( Amy), Tucson, Ariz., Melissa (Christopher) Harley, Mexico, Mo., Venus (Ron) Nisbet, Ellisville, Mo., and Aaron, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Aidan, Abigail, Malorie, Joy and Naomi; sister, Erma Heiken, Wyoming; brother, Donald, Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with Luke’s family at Goettschonline.com. Links to the web stream service will be posted in the obituary on the website as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.