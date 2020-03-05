Janice “Jan” Kay Secrist, 78, of Viola, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. The family greeted friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home conducted by Reverends Jim and Kris May. Private family burial will take place at Wilcox Cemetery, Viola.
Janice was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Jones County, the daughter of Leslie August and Alice Pauline (Anderson) Toenjes. She attended country school and went on to graduate from Anamosa High School. On April 3, 1960, she was united in marriage to Douglas Paul Secrist at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa. Janice was employed at Collins Community Credit Union and a member of the United Methodist Church in Viola. She loved gardening, spending time with family and friends, quilting, traveling the continental United States with her husband and wintering in Casa Grande, Ariz.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Douglas Secrist; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Abraham; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Yelena) Fisher and Cale Fisher; granddaughter, Taylor Abraham; great-granddaughter, Isabella Harger; her brother, Randy (Debbie) Toenjes; sister-in-law, Shirley Toenjes; brothers-in-law, Roy Humphrey, John (Elaine) Secrist and Steve (Denise) Secrist; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Toenjes; baby sister, Linda Toenjes; sister-in-law, Bonnyle Humphrey; brother-in-law, Michael Secrist; and three nephews.
Memorials in Janice’s memory may be directed to her family.
Please share a memory of Janice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.