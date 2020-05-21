Kevin Joseph Reilly, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 10, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A private service was held Friday, May 15, at Cedar Memorial due to current circumstances. A livestream of the service was available on Friday, May 15, starting at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held once restrictions are lifted.
He was born on May 18, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York, to James Patrick and Helen Florence Reilly (Begadon). He joined the army in 1973. During his training at Fort Sam Houston, he met his beloved wife, Diane, of 46 years. He rose quickly to a specialist level 5 and served most of his career in Germany as a medic. After his time in the service, he worked for ADM Corn Sweeteners as a Refinery Operator for 30 years. Following his career at ADM, he picked up his service again by volunteering with The American Legion Honor Guard.
Kevin was a proud father and papa. He will be fondly remembered for his fierce love of family and friends. Once you were in his circle, Kevin had a real knack of choosing the perfect gift and remembering special occasions. He was an avid outdoorsman who greatly loved hunting and hiking with his dogs. Kevin kept a close eye on his New York Mets and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a 14-year cancer survivor.
His family includes his wife, Diane (Monk); son, Kevin (Jennifer); daughter, Nicole (Charlie); two grandchildren, Olivia and Reilly; mother-in-law, Verla Monk; and several siblings and extended family members. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen, and father-in-law, Darrell Monk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to be disbursed to charities Kevin found important. Condolences can be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
