Deb Lathrop, 64, of Anamosa, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
Per her wishes there will be no services.
Burial will be in North Madison pioneer Cemetery, Center Junction.
Deborah Lyndal Lathrop was born in Monticello, Sept. 1, 1956, the daughter of Merle and Elizabeth (Keudell) Lathrop. She attended Midland Community Schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1974. She met Garry Nissen in 1977 on her family’s farm and thus began their life together for 43 years. She was employed at Turner microphone, and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Doerr Electric in Anamosa, and was in charge of the shipping department at MEDPlast in Monticello for 25 years until it closed in 2018.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, tending her flower gardens, doing craft projects, using her wonderful gift of gab, car racing, motorcycle riding and loved to spend time with her family and many friends.
She is survived by the love of her life Garry Nissen, siblings: Barbara (Cy) Carpenter, Cedar Rapids, Vickie Lathrop, Monticello, Sherry Kula, Anamosa, a sister-in-law Patricia Lathrop, Onslow, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Patricia Rawson, Michael Lathrop and Thomas Lathrop, and a brother-in-law Galen Kula.
Deb’s family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, especially Pollie, Trish, and Toni, for the wonderful care they provided.
By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your condolences, thoughts, and memories may be shared with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.