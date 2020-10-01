Robert Leon Offerman, 94, of Monticello, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
The family greeted friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City.
A Private Family Funeral Mass was held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg, conducted by Reverend Nick March. Friends could join the family for burial at 11:15 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg.
Robert was born Aug. 5, 1926, near Oneida, the second son of Edward J. and Matilda (Crim) Offerman. He grew up east of Oneida, starting his education there before the family moved near Buck Creek in 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Josephine Green at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, June 12, 1950. Robert and Mary Jo farmed near Delhi, Hopkinton, and Strawberry Point before moving to the Prairieburg area in 1955. Robert was a lifelong farmer, and enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, raising horses and mules and trips to the Amish.
Robert is survived and lovingly remembered by his five sons: Edward, of Coggon, Carl (Sue), of Anamosa, Leo (Julie), of Center Point, Marcus, of Marion and Tim, of Monticello; two daughters: Monica (Mark) Alderson, of Cedar Rapids and Marge (Jay) McDonald, of Vinton; eight grandchildren: Misty (Nathan) Cottrell, Ashlee Schantz, Natalee (Joel) Havel, J’nee (Darren) Reade, Kylee (Jared) Winn, Mike (Sara) Alderson, Kristina (Bobby) Rowden and Shelby McDonald; four step-grandchildren: Jim Thielen, Ken Thielen, Anita Debo and Chad McDonald; 12 great-grandchildren: Garrett, Allee, Landen, Macoy, Jordy, Isaac, Crosby, Clancee, Hayden, Gaige, Wrigley and Cooper; five step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Virgil (Betty) Offerman and Lyle Offerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo, Nov. 1, 1988; daughter-in-law, Darlene Offerman, Sept. 5, 2020; two brothers, Orville (Geraldine) Offerman and Andrew Offerman; two sisters, Helen (Vic) Wilson and Verna Mae (Joseph) Thole; in-laws: Kathryn Offerman, Roland “Ted” (Mildred) Green, Virginia (Vincent) Kremer, Loras Green, Mary “Estelle” (Frank) Simon, Joseph Green, Arnold (Lois) Green, John “Robert” (Helen) Green, Claude (Shirley) Green, Oscar (Bernice) Green and Charlie Green.
Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
