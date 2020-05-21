James Prescott Christianson, 94, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Senior Suites of Urbandale while in hospice from COVID. He was born May 13, 1925, to James Peter and Emma (Duscheng) Christianson in Independence.
James graduated from Mechanicsville and served in the Army during WWII. Upon his return, he continued is 40-plus year career with the railroad, retiring in 1986. James was a member of the Ankeny First Methodist Church. He traveled the world and enjoyed his genealogy research business. James treasured being a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. He valued his High Twelve monthly luncheons with his fellow masons. After retiring, James volunteered at Terrace Hill, Living History Farms and Iowa Hall of Pride.
James is survived by his son, James Paul (Amy) Christianson; granddaughters, Emily (fiancé, Michael) Christianson and Olivia Christianson; niece, Frances Finck; former spouse, Joan Heskett; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Horn; mother of his son and first wife, Norma Brady; and former spouse, Norma Alexander.
A private interment was held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Pine Creek Cemetery near Quasqueton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Jones County Historical Society, 13838 Edinburgh Rd, Scotch Grove, IA 52310, in loving memory of James.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.