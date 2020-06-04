Keith Morningstar
1937-2020
Keith Morningstar, 82, of Lisbon, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Pinicon Place in Anamosa.
A private family service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, by Rev. Joshua Swaim. Friends and extended family were invited to watch the service via livestream. Search for and join the Remembering Keith Morningstar Facebook group for more information.
Friends and extended family were also invited to support the family during the procession to the cemetery. Line up started at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Main Street or Market Street between Buchanan and Washington Streets. The procession paused at the Lisbon United Methodist Church for tolling of the bell.
Private family burial was held at the Lisbon Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Doug (Mary) Morningstar, Scott (Jacque) Morningstar of Lisbon, Amy (Dale) Winslette, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Freeman of Darien, Ill.; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Keith was born July 18, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Leon and Dorothy (Norris) Morningstar. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1954, then attended Parsons College where he met Joan “Jo” Erickson. They were married on July 20, 1958.
He was proud to be a third generation farmer in the Lisbon area. He was very active in the community and organizations, including the Great Jones County Fair Board, Jones County Pork Producers, past president of the Lisbon School Board, Optimist Club, Myers Meadows Board, East Martelle 4-H leader, River Valley Cooperative Board, and member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church.
Keith will be remembered for his out-going personality and friendliness. He enjoyed playing cards in the Euchre league and bowling in several local leagues. He and David Vig won the State Doubles championship in the 1960’s. Most of all, Keith enjoyed supporting and attending the activities of his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo; and an infant sister, Doreen.
Memorials are suggested to the Lisbon United Methodist Church or the Lisbon Community School District Foundation.
Please share your support and memories with Keith’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
