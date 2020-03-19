Jerry Bahnsen, 74, of Oxford Junction passed away on March 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. As per the families wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
On Aug. 1, 1945, Jerry Wayne Bahnsen was born in Anamosa to Peter and Pauline (Batchellor) Bahnsen. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1963. After graduating, he worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 49 years as well as farmed. He married Francine Hronik on June 25, 1965, in Preston.
Jerry was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction. Farming was his passion, especially raising cattle. His family has always been the most important thing in his life. He also enjoyed fishing, especially with his buddies in Canada. He loved eating out, especially for breakfast.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Francine; children, Steph (Jay) Heinsius and Stacy Bahnsen of Burmingham, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Josh (Shanna) and Jake Heinsius.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
