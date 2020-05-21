Betty Lou Dirks, 84, of Monticello, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness.
Private family services were held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy officiated at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Betty and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com where you can sign her guest book.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, St. Luke’s Hospice or the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Surviving are four children, Kevin (Michele) Shawnee, Kan., Karen (Gary) Nelson, Cedar Falls, Kraig (Gina) and Keith (Cheryl) Monticello; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Nancy Weers, Joyce (Leonard) Stutt, Glenda (Duane) Grant, Donald (Kathleen) Barnes, Kathy (Carl) Clang, Edwin (Nancy) Barnes, Suzanne (Carl) Offerman and Gary (Kris) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Joe Wright, and her husband, Gerald, in 2011.
Betty Lou Barnes was born June 13, 1935, on the family farm in Linn County. She was the daughter of Earl and Melvie (Pavin) Barnes. She received her education in the Central City Schools, graduating in 1953. Betty Lou Barnes and Gerald W. Dirks were married on Dec. 24, 1952, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed for a brief time in Castle Grove Township before returning to farm in Wayne Township. They retired from active farming in 1990, and the couple moved to Monticello in 1998. Betty enjoyed driving a Monticello Community school bus for many years. She was member of the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized on Oct. 3, 1952, and confirmed her faith Oct. 5, 1952. Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.