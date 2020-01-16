Louis Burkle, 88, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center, Iowa City.
Mass of Christian burial was held 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Friends called after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Louis and his family into their care. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army following the service.
Surviving is his wife, Anna; nine children, Duane, Petersburg, Randy, Madison, Wis., Debbie (Dick) Etringer, Anamosa, Deanne Hasler, Monticello, Becky (Jeff) Bader, Anamosa, David, Monticello, Brian, Los Angeles, Calif., Pat (Katrina) Madison, Wis., and Michael (Johna), Monticello; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 more on the way; and his sister, Marie Recker, Greeley. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Theresa Goedken-Burkle; his son-in-law, Paul Hasler; two infant siblings; a sister, Helen Sperfslage; and two brothers, Arnold and John.
Louis Clemens Burkle was born July 6, 1931, in Dubuque. He was the son of Ralph and Thekla (Goedken) Burkle. He received his education in the rural schools near his home. Louis served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned home from the Army and married Anna Platten on April 16, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. The couple farmed near Prairieburg from 1957 until 1960 and then near Earlville for a year, before moving to their farm near Scotch Grove in 1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.