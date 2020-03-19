Jan Neunaber passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, from a heart attack. He was born on April 12, 1959, in Anamosa. A celebration of life was planned for March 21, but has since been postponed. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Jan Neunaber passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, from a heart attack. He was born on April 12, 1959, in Anamosa. A celebration of life was planned for March 21, but has since been postponed. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.