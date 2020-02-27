Rose Ann Rich, 80, of Anamosa, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 29, at Springs of Life Foursquare Church, 1001 East 3rd St., Anamosa, Iowa.
She was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Cedar Rapids. Rose loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and playing bingo with her friends. She was an active member of her church and a loving friend to many.
Rose is survived by four siblings, Bernieta (Luke) Wells, Bruce (Joanne) Dochterman, Evelyn (Dennis) Semerad and Larry (Barb) Dochterman; three children, Doran Thorson, Dawn Thorson and Dane Thorson; four grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel) Bunce, Derek (Kyla) Bunce, Jessica (Troy) Bauer and Zach (Jamie) Hudson; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Myra Dochterman.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
