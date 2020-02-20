Darlene Emily (French) Hellman, 80, of Cresco, was kindly admitted in the heavenly kingdom after a prolonged battle with lung disease on Feb. 10. A mass of Christian burial took place at Notre Dame Parish on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Cresco. Friends called from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco. Burial will take place later in the spring at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
Darlene was born to Martha French on Nov. 26,1939. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo. She graduated from Allen lab technology program in 1958. She married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Hellman on Sept. 9,1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They had a happy marriage until Dick passed away Oct. 13, 2010. She has been a longtime resident of Cresco since 1970.
Darlene was a die-hard Hawkeye fan. Dick and Darlene have had season football tickets to see their Hawkeyes for more than 50 years. She shared that Hawkeye spirit with her entire family. Darlene’s football love did not stop with the Hawkeyes. She would watch football games all day if she could.
Darlene was an avid card player. She was in several (100) bridge clubs over years and played cards with her friends and family as often as she could.
Darlene is survived by her four daughters: Dr. Deb Oldham and husband, David, of Anamosa, Diana Carter and husband, Armando, of Rochester, Minn., Donna Hovey and husband, Terry, of Mazzepa, Minn., and Darla Iburg and husband, Curtis, of Oxford. She also has 10 beloved grandchildren: Em Oldham, Abigail Oldham, Alexandria Oldham, Jaden Oldham, Noah Carter, Dallas Carter, Emma Carter, Casey Hovey, Cole Iburg and Wyatt Iburg. She is also survived by her brother, Bobby ( Val) French; her sisters, Martha May McBeth and Rosalie (Dick) Humpal; many nieces and nephews; as well as her close friends, Barb Prochaska, Mick and Jolene Gamez, Chuck Pierce and Patrick Darling.
Darlene was proceeded in her death by her husband, Dick Hellman; her mother, Martha French; her in-laws, Victor and Marie Hellman; her brother, Donald French; and her sisters, Mary Rogers and Rose French.
