Alta Folkers, 101, of Olin, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held privately. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time.
Alta Dorothy was born on July 12, 1918, at Steam Mill Corners in Wyoming to Louis and Patria (Thomsen) Bramer. She married Lawrence Folkers on June 3, 1943, in Junction City, Kan. She was a homemaker for her family.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Olin and Antioch Social Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and many arts and crafts.
Alta will be forever remembered and missed by her children: Barbara Northland of Shellsburg and Phyllis (David) Dircks of Olin; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.