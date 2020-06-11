Taylor R. Siebels, 20, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Anamosa, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Due to the current health pandemic, private services will be held for the family. Rev. Rodney Bluml of St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with Taylor’s family at Goettschonline.com
Taylor Ray Siebels was born in Cedar Rapids, May 2, 2000, the son of John and Jaclyn (Siebels) Jackson. He attended grade school in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 2018. From a very young age he always talked about being in the military, and was proudly serving his country as an Airman First Class in the US Air Force, stationed with the 802nd Security Forces Squadron at Lackland Airforce Base, San Antonio. He married Skyla Conover on March 12, 2020 in San Antonio.
Taylor was a member of the cross country and soccer teams at the high school. He enjoyed anything that had to do with the outdoors, which included hunting, being at the beach, hiking, and walking in the woods with his grandparents. He like playing video games, cooking and baking and would often seek the advice of family members on making favorite recipes. As an animal lover, he took care of his pets but took even greater care of his appearance. His hair always had to be neat and in place and his clothing, especially his shoes, had to be perfect. Taylor always had time for and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Skyla, San Antonio, Texas; parents Jaclyn and John Jackson, Anamosa, his in-laws Jason and Brandi Conover, Lakehills, Texas, a brother Ethan Jackson and a sister Vivian Jackson, both of Anamosa, grandparents Lisa and Richard Bierman, Olin, Loren and Jan Siebels, Anamosa, and Yvonne and Roger Jackson, Blue Spring, Mo., an aunt Emily (Tyler) Farrington, Anamosa, an uncle Chris Jackson, Anamosa, and cousins Adriana Farrington, Elaina Farrington and Kellan Farrington, all of Anamosa.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials can be directed to be directed to the family.
