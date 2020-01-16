Shana L. Lerch, 52, of Anamosa died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include three daughters, Ashley Sloan of Cedar Rapids and Michelle and Nicole Pins of Anamosa; her mother, Mary Albers; Shana’s fiancé, Chris Shover of Anamosa; and a sister, Rene Petrilli. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Michael Wyant.
Shana was born on Nov. 16, 1967, in Anamosa, the daughter of Gary and Mary (Burkey) Wyant. Shana was a chef at T&D Eatery in Anamosa for more than six years.
Shana enjoyed sewing, cooking, going to the casino and was always there to help anyone. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, mother, fiancé and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Shana’s family at iowacremation.com under obituaries.
