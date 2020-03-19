Robert Cousins, 86, of Webster City, formerly of Olin, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Van Diest Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Red Oak Grove Cemetery in Tipton. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
Robert James Cousins, son of James and Esther (Miller) Cousins, was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Olin High School in 1951 and Iowa State University with a degree in farm operations. He served in the United States Armed Forces from 1955 to 1957.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Jim) Cormaney of Blairsburg; son, Brent Cousins of Olin; granddaughter, Luna Mae; and nieces, Jaymee (David) Glenn Burns and Ann Grove.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Glenn; and brother-in-law, Willis Glenn.
He was a member of the Iowa and American Showman Associations, a past 4-H leader, and past member of 4-H and FFA.
