Dennis L. Hansen Sr., 83, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis and his twin sister, Gale, were born July 11, 1936, on the Christophersen farm south of Olin to Carl and Catherine (Clemmons) Hansen. Catherine passed away after childbirth, and Carl married Mildred Koering in 1937 who raised Dennis and Gale.
He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1954. He married Colleen Pitcher; they were later divorced. On April 20, 1985, he married Kathleen Crawford Eddy in Anamosa.
Dennis served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1959. In 1960, he began his career at the Cedar Rapids Post Office and in 1979 was appointed postmaster at Anamosa Post Office until he retired in 1991. He also served as a city council member and mayor of Anamosa.
He served on many boards, including Anamosa Ambassadors, Main Street Committee, Grant Wood Art Festival, Starlighters and Easter Central Iowa Council of Governments, to name a few. He was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church (Anamosa), Rhythm of Life, the American Legion and enjoyed being a third-grade reading coach for Rhonda Weers’ class at Strawberry Hill School. He enjoyed playing Santa and was proud to have gone on the Honor Flight in 2018 with his goddaughter Ashton Darrow as his escort. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins and watching the Hawkeyes and NASCAR.
He enjoyed his ’54 Ford glass-top car and taking it to car shows. He was also known as “Mr. 52205.”
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Darcy Hansen; a son, Dennis Jr.; his twin sister, Gale Luse all of Cedar Rapids; and a stepdaughter, Dianne Eddy of Anamosa. He is also survived by four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces; nephews; neighbors, Brian and Jill Darrow and their children, who Dennis considered special grandchildren, Alissa, Ethan and Ashton; and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Ray Gogel of Mason City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Eddy; brother-in-law, Dave Luse; nephew, Jeff Luse; and granddaughter, Emily Hansen.
Dennis will be forever be remembered as a wonderful, loving and caring husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be directed to the family for Rhythm of Life or the Anamosa Area Ambulance.
