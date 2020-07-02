Carolyn L. Paulson
Carolyn L. Paulson, 73, died June 26, 2020 of pancreatic cancer.
There will be no memorial service per Carolyn’s wishes. A private burial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by numerous family and friends.
Rick Paulson, her husband of 30 years, preceded her in death Oct. 11, 2016.
“Death is at once the end of the body’s old journey and the beginning of the soul’s new journey” – Author unknown
