Allen E. Willman
1949-2021
Allen E. Willman, 71, of Wyoming passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A public visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Calkins Barn in Wyoming. Private graveside service was held at the Wyoming Cemetery.
Allen Eugene was born Oct. 21, 1949 in Anamosa, to James and Naydene (Allen) Willman. He graduated from Midland High School in 1967. On Oct. 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Suzanne Taylor at the First Presbyterian Church in Wyoming. Allen loved serving others by volunteering on many local and county boards. He worked as a Sheriff Deputy for over 23 years and served as County Sheriff for almost two years. He finished out his career as a correctional officer for IMCC in Coralville. He owned his own private investigator company and helped numerous law enforcement agencies over the years.
Allen gave his time, heart and dedication to the Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department and the Midland Ambulance for over 50 years. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Anamosa and a current member of the Masonic Lodge in Olin. For many years he volunteered for the Midland School Board, Wyoming Telephone Board, Calkins Barn Board and held a seat on the Wyoming City Council.
His greatest joy came when he was spending time with his family and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Allen enjoyed tinkering outside, collecting pens and mostly serving and helping others.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Suzanne, two daughters, Gail (Aubrey) Kurt of Center Point, Jamie Willman of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Madison and Nathan Kurt; four sisters: Carolyn Seeley of Winterset, Judee (Bob) Burmahl of Wyoming, Janet (Don) Becthold of Wheatland, Rhonda (Steve) Poppe of Lowden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Richard Seeley, and two nephews.
Cards or gifts of condolences can be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Allen Willman Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
