Paul Fulwider
1950-2020
Paul David Fulwider age 69, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Denison, following a brief illness.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. June 20, 2020 in the Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa with Military Honors.
Pastor Melody Williams officiated the services.
Paul David Fulwider was born Oct. 25, 1950 at Anamosa, the son of Laverne and Margaret Tucker, Fulwider. Paul graduated from the Anamosa Community schools in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Air Force where he became a waste water treatment specialist. Paul David married Deborah Beck in 1982 with whom he had his two daughters. They later divorced. He married Christine Shields in 1987. Paul David worked for the city of Ames and later DeWitt as a Waste Water Specialist. In 2001 he became the waste water treatment specialist at Tyson Foods in Dennison until it closed in 2015.
Paul David enjoyed going to Rendezvous. He started in 1977 attending his first Rendezvous in Anamosa. He even incorporated that in his Masonic Life by becoming Beaver. He also enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques.
Surviving are two daughters: Tina (Jim) Roman and Sarah (Dave) Campbell; four grandchildren, his sister, Linda Goodwin and his nephew Chris Goodwin, who he raised from sixth-grade through graduation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Steven.
Please sign his guestbook at www.goettschonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.