Gusta Lyle Thomsen, 67, of Wyoming passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming.
Lyle was born on Jan. 11, 1953, in Anamosa to Julius and Doris (Ralston) Thomsen. He graduated from Midland High School. For many years, he worked for MSI Road Construction. He enjoyed socializing while enjoying a few drinks and playing cards. “Sister Golden Hair” was his favorite song, one of many he liked dancing to. He was a fan of western movies.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Matthew Seeley of Anamosa, DeeJay (Barb) Thomsen of Oxford Junction, Nikki Thomsen of Maquoketa and Heather (Jeff) Campbell of Wyoming; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Sylvia Wirfs of Lisbon, Dixie (David) Rickles of Anamosa and Carolyn (Kerby) Barnes of Center Junction; and a brother, William (Janet) Thomsen of Olin.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his parents.
Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
