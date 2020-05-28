Anamosa
After initially attempting to delay their 2020 season, the entire Starlighters slate has been pushed to 2021, following the May 12 meeting of their board of directors.
The first show of the year, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” had been cast and was set to premiere March 27 before the initial decision to delay was made March 16. The directors initially tried to delay to the slot held by “Calamity Jane” in June, before making the decision to push the whole season to next year.
Audrey Savage said the decision was made because of a combination of the cast not being able to practice enough to get ready in time for the show and not knowing when it would be safe for the audience members to gather.
“There’s so many unknowns, and we want everybody to stay safe. We can’t do social spacing in that building very well. It’s not big enough for the amount of people you’d want to have there,” she said.
The theatre hopes to bring back as much of that cast that had been onboard for the initial shows of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” but some recasting may be needed if conflicts arise.
Savage said the theatre is not currently planning on doing anything digitally over the summer. In years past, they have participated in the Old Creamery Theatre’s summer camp. While they are still planning on doing something virtually, Savage said there currently were no plans for Starlighters to have a digital camp.
Financially, the theatre does not qualify for any government programs or grants, so the theatre is reliant on contributions and money they already have. Being a volunteer organization, the only expenses the theatre has are utilities and building upkeep.
“Donations are always appreciated. If a person or business wants to help but would like something back, it is possible to prepay for a 2021 season ticket,” she said.
For those that had already purchased, there are a few options. Any money already received for show tickets, season tickets, advertising, etc. can definitely be used in 2021. However, if people need/want a refund, the theater will accommodate the requests. It is also possible to send the season ticket back, not request the money back, and, thereby, convert the cost of the ticket to potentially a tax-deductible donation.
For questions, there is a contact form on the theatre’s website, starlighters.org. They are also on Facebook, just search Starlighters II Theatre.
