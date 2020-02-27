Springville
Springville residents that are unable to leave their home, either temporarily or permanently, can apply to have books, magazines and movies delivered to their home.
“Some patrons in the city limits have a difficult time getting into the library and we wanted to be able to expand reading,” Library Director Linda Eldred said.
Eldred had heard about other libraries in the area, like Anamosa, providing the service and thought it was a service that could be of use to Springville residents. The service is not just limited to the elderly, as it is open to people like young mothers, who are unable to get out of the house during regular hours.
The application allows patrons to choose their preferred media format, DVD, large print, audiobooks and magazine, and allows for up to six items to be borrowed at a time. The application allows for the applicant to give their preferences in genres of books they would like to receive or list favorite authors.
Items are then checked out by the library on behalf of the patrons, delivered to their home and picked back up when they were finished with them. Items are available for 21 days and must be returned before or on the due date and cannot be loaned out to a third party, according to the application.
Applicants must live inside the city limits and have a valid library account to qualify and fill out an application, staff and volunteers will contact to verify.
The program was adopted Feb. 12 and applications were just sent out to residents.
