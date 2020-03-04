Anamosa
The $2.9 million bond project put before Anamosa voters was shot down during the March 3 special election.
The bond, which would have funded an expansion of the city’s fire station and renovated the Old Daly Creek Winery into the new police station, needed 60 percent support and came up well short. Only 25 percent of the 417 people who cast ballots voted in favor of the issue.
Galen Capron, currently appointed to the city council seat Rod Smith vacated when he was elected mayor, will fill out the rest of the term after easily winning the seat with 86.5 percent of the vote.
The 415 voters that turned out for the vote represented a 14.15 turnout rate.
The results of the election are not official until the canvass takes place on Tuesday, March 10.
