Gov. Kim Reynolds this morning announced plans to implement additional mitigation measures in northeast Iowa after the multi-county region reached the highest possible level on the state’s COVID-19 risk chart.
The residents of Jones, Linn and 12 other counties now are prohibited to engage in virtually any gathering with people outside of their immediate households.
The region includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek counties.
Exceptions can be made for occurrences such as weddings and funerals, but only 10 or fewer visitors can be present at a time.
The new proclamation also stipulates that, "All people who do leave their homes must practice social distancing by making every reasonable effort to stay at least six feet away from all people other than members of the same household who reside together."
The new restrictions will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. today and will be in place at least through April 30.
Essential workers still can report for duty. However, “businesses are encouraged to follow guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Reynolds said during a press conference this morning.
“Residents of (the region) and all other Iowans should take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others,” she said.
When it comes to implementation, the proclamation states, "The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Transportation, and other participating state agencies are hereby directed to monitor the operation and implementation of this proclamation to assure the public's health and safety," and that, "all peace officers of the state are hereby called upon to assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation."
One more in Jones County were among those announced, bringing the total to 12.
The new cases pushed the statewide total past 2,000, to 2,141. The death toll now stands at 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.