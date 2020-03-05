Anamosa
Perry D. Knapp Sr., 36, of rural Anamosa, has been arrested on 16 charges, including sexual abuse, incest and lascivious acts with a child, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the press release, Knapp is charged with seven counts of purchase/possession of a minor in a sex act (aggravated misdemeanors), four counts of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree (Class B felony), one count of lascivious acts with a child fondle or touch (Class C Felony), one count of lascivious acts with a child permit/cause to engage in act (Class C Felony), one count of sexual exploitation of a minor cause to engage in act (Class C Felony), one count of incest (Class D Felony), one county child endangerment (aggrevated misdemeanor).
Knapp was taken into custody Feb. 24 by the Dubuque Police Department and transported to the Jones County Jail. As of March 2, he was still be held in the Jones County Jail on $130,000 cash bond. He had a preliminary hearing date set for March 4 at 8:30 a.m.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation but was assisted by the Marion Police Department and the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center.
