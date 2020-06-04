Anamosa
Last month, the Jones Regional Medical Center began to offer services that had been suspended due to the novel strain of the coronavirus.
May 11, the hospital began phasing in outpatient and outreach services, including some surgeries again on May 18. Likewise, many specialized services were once again offered during the month of May, with a few exceptions like cardiology and nephrology.
CEO Eric Briesemeister said that during the height of COVID closures, the hospital was operating at 43 percent of the business operations, and since reopening, they are at about 65 percent of where they were pre-pandemic.
The drop is due to a couple of factors. The first is a wariness for some people to come back to the hospital.
“There are some folks that are concerned to come back to a medical center…Honestly, there’s never been a safer time to come to the hospital. It’s certainly much different than it was two months ago before this all started,” Briesemeister said, while acknowledging he understood people’s concerns.
The hospital has changed how they do things in response to the pandemic to safeguard patients and employees alike, like registrations for appointments or surgeries. Instead of checking in to the front desk, patients now get a text or a call a day or two ahead of time to registered and are contacted when it’s time to come in before heading straight back to the area where they were meeting their doctors. The hospital is still requiring those entering to wear masks, they are screened and visitors are still limited.
Many of the safeguards put in place to protect the health of patients and staff during the pandemic are still in place and will not be going away anytime soon, with Briesemeister saying some of the changes are for the better.
Secondly, the hospital still has some limits on service. Some of that is due to being able to observe proper health protocols, like the cardiopulmonary rehab area is limiting how many patients they can have at one time so they can observe social distancing. However, the hospital has also been purposefully cautious in how they have opened up.
“We wanted to go slow and make sure we did a really good job and worked all the kinks out,” Briesemeister said. “We’re blessed to have staff that care about doing their job and doing it well.”
While ramping services back up and allowing specialists to reclaim their areas that had been taken over as staff prepared to deal with a possible surge of cases, the hospital still remains prepared to deal with COVID cases.
“We have all the policies and procedures and protective equipment needed…to do that,” Briesemeister said.
Even as the hospital has begun opening, they have been blown away by the support they’ve continued to receive from the community.
“It’s been great to see how everyone’s pulled together to take care of our patients,” Briesemeister said. “And then the support from the community’s been so impressive. It just makes you proud to see how much people care.”
