Two of the three local high schools went ahead with some version of their planned graduation ceremony May 17.
Anamosa graduates and their family gathered in their cars at the high school parking lot for a graduation ceremony broadcast over the FM dial.
The ceremony itself was truncated, with opening remarks from Principal Erin Thompson, a recognition of academic achievement, and a welcome and closing by graduates Jayden Faille and Lyndsay Gienapp. As student achievements were recognized, car horns took the place of applause.
The normal musical performances were limited to music played over the speakers prior to the ceremony starting and a duet by band teacher Caleb Haselhuhn and choir director Andrew Eley of “For Good.”
The normal reflections from students on their time in elementary, middle school and high school were posted on the school’s social media, as well as the usual senior slide show and the awards night ceremony from earlier in the week.
After that, students were announced and then drove up to receive their diplomas and other graduation materials, before lining up for a parade through Anamosa.
In Springville, they filmed a video ceremony in the gym with students and their family. They came through the gym May 17 for a 10-minute stage walk to receive their diploma.
A video of that, including the awards received by the senior, will be sent out by May 23.
Following that, Springville graduates rode through downtown in a parade to be honored by the community.
Springville is still hoping to have an in-person ceremony later in the summer. The district is eying Sunday, June 28, if it was feasible option based on health guidelines. If not, there will be some form of virtual ceremony, or the graduation video would be re-released.
On the day of the planned graduation, Midland released the decision day video to broadcast seniors’ college choices. The district is hoping to have their graduation June 28 or Aug. 9.
