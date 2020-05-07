Anamosa
A fire reported the morning of May 3 in Fairview resulted in one fatality.
According to Anamosa Fire Chief Tim Shada, the Anamosa Fire Department received a call about 9:58 a.m. that a structure at 23325 Washington Street was engulfed in flames.
Upon the arrival of the firefighters, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the front room of the house and were informed there was a possible occupant inside.
Due to the amount of fire and smoke, Shada said he made the decision that he could not send in any of his personnel due to the concerns for their safety and the belief that no one could have survived what they were witnessing.
After a couple of hours, the fire died down enough for the crews to be able get to enter the residence where they found an elderly individual deceased.
The building was complete loss.
Due to the fatality, the emergency personnel remained on scene for several hours. The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal Division. Shada said nothing suspicious was suspected in the cause of the blaze.
The Anamosa Fire Department was assisted by the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Anamosa Police Department and the Martelle Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.