Monticello
On the recommendation of Jones County Conservation Director Brad Mormann, the Jones County Conservation Board voted Monday, April 13, to end the contentious Mon Maq Dam project.
Mormann said it was a decision he came to after losing funding from the Department of Natural Resources.
“The use of federal funds has added steps to the permitting process over the past few years which has caused the project to take longer than anticipated. After already extending their grants once, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently decided to not extend them again,” Mormann said via email.
The director of river programs at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Nate Hoogeveen, sent a letter addressed to Mormann Jan. 21 asking for a plan forward if the grants were to be extended.
The board submitted a plan but citing the fact, “the funding plan contained some speculative funding sources. I also have concerns that the Environmental Assessment may take longer than expected, which would affect the timeline,” Hoogeveen said the funding would not be extended in a March 30 letter.
The news of the project’s stoppage came as welcome news for the Friends of the Mon Maq Dam, who had been vocal opponents of plans to alter the dam.
“Friends of Mon-Maq Dam (FMMD) was founded two-and-a-half-years ago. The specific purpose for FrMMD is ‘to save the Mon-Maq dam from impending destruction and once accomplished, assist state and county agencies in providing perpetual maintenance and development for the Mon-Maq Dam and associated properties,’” Tom Osborne said in an email.
“We are excited about the official end of this project, and it will be interesting to see what happens next. Will it be left alone, will it be maintained, can it be better utilized, or will there be another attempt to remove it?”
Mormann said that Jones County Conservation Department was in the process of wrapping up the project, and there were no future plans for any repair work on the dam.
Despite nothing being in the plans, Osborne hoped future development could be undertaken.
“We feel that development of the area would benefit our community and boost local tourism, while maintaining the history and beauty of the dam. Some of the concepts that have been discussed over the years include; a down-stream boat launch, additional vehicle and boat trailer parking, a wetlands walking trail, a fish passage through the old powerhouse, paved roadways, a sandy beach, additional seating and eating areas and so on,” Osborne said. “Maybe even a county park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.