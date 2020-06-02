Anamosa
Both challengers for seats on the Jones County Board of Supervisors will unseat the incumbents, according to unofficial election results out of Jones County.
Wayne Manternach, current board chairman who has served on the board for 12 years, was defeated in the Republican primary for the District 1 seat by John Schlarmann. Schlarmann carried a tick more than 54 percent of the vote.
In District 5, Jeff Swisher received more than 81 percent of the vote in his Republican primary race against incumbent Lloyd Eaken. Eaken was elected to his role as a Jones County supervisor back in 2016.
No Democrat ran in the primary in either district.
Incumbent Joe Oswald (D) won his uncontested primary to earn his party’s nomination in District 2. No Republican was on the ballot.
The rest of the county offices had uncontested primaries with Greg Graver and Whitney Hein earning the Republican nominations for sheriff and auditor, respectively. Neither had a Democrat running in the opposite primary.
For state office, there were no contested primaries. Incumbents Lee Hein (R) and Andy McKean (D) are both running for reelection and will face challenges from Everett Chase and Steven Bradley, respectively, come November. Sen. Dan Zumbach (R) also ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. No Democrat was on the ballot to challenge him.
For federal office, Ashley Hinson was the overwhelming choice for Jones County voters to challenge Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (D) for her seat in the House of Representatives. Hinson received nearly 82 percent of the vote, handily defeating Thomas Hansen. Across the district, Hinson won the nomination with nearly 78 percent of the vote.
In a crowded Democratic field seeking the nomination to challenge Joni Ernst for her senate seat, Jones County voters selected Theresa Greenfield as their nominee. Greenfield received 50.7 percent of the vote in Jones County, with Michael Franken being the next closest with 30.5 percent. Statewide, with 69 of 99 counties reporting, Greenfield earned the nomination with 47.7 percent of the vote.
Due to COVID-19, a push was made for people to vote via absentee ballots. According to the initial numbers, 2,797 of the 3,551 ballots cast were absentee ballots. That comes out to nearly 80 percent of the ballots cast. The previous high for absentee ballots cast in a primary election in Jones County was around 400.
The primary results will not be official until the canvass of the votes is completed.
