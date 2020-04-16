ANAMOSA
Fearing that the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming more and more of a reality back in early March, Anamosa Nutritional Services Director Tammy Seeley quickly did some forward thinking.
“A week before school wound up getting let out because of the coronavirus, I applied for a waiver to help keep our students fed just in case this was going to be something that was going to cancel school and make it tough for kids who really needed meals to get them,” said Seeley, who with dozens of volunteers, created the Raider Blue Food Crew, who delivers meals twice a week to students in need providing a breakfast and a lunch.
“I applied for the waiver and on March 12 and started ordering food. I got the message Sunday, March 15, that our waiver was approved, and then with school cancelled, we made our first deliveries on Thursday, March 19. By getting this done a little ahead of the word getting out that school had closed, we already had the food on hand and were ready for any emergency.”
As of March 13, with Seeley, Nutritional Services Secretary Deb Carver and dozens of volunteers, the Raider Blue Food Crew has delivered 18,565 meals feeding 513 area children twice a week, and they will continue to do so as long as this pandemic rages on.
“I get up at 5 a.m. on delivery days (Mondays and Wednesdays) and start prepping the meals for delivery,” Seeley said. “I have about 8-10 volunteers here in the morning to help me, and we have five rows of long tables stacked with bags. We put a meal into each bag and then some of the volunteers get onto the buses, and we make our deliveries to the students. On the average, we have about 32 volunteers helping us out on delivery days.
“But without (Transportation Director) Matt English and all of the bus drivers, we couldn’t have done this.”
With this being a federal program, the same nutritional restrictions are in place as they would be for any normal school day.
“We can’t just throw whatever we want into a bag and give them to the students,” Seeley said. “We have to make sure we’re giving them a nutritional meal for every breakfast and lunch we make and are following the proper guidelines. We’re doing that twice a week, every week, but we also want to give the kids some choices too, not having the same things in the bags every single time.”
Not knowing exactly what district families wanted or needed for this nutritional help, Seeley sent out questionnaires to more easily target her audience.
“We got a huge response,” she said. “Our district has more of a need than most. Back when we got this started, we had to figure out a way to make this work, though. We didn’t want to have people come out during a pandemic to get their meals, and that’s when Matt English stepped in and provided us with the opportunity to deliver meals.
“As of today, I don’t think there is any other school district delivering meals to their students during this pandemic. It’s been a huge success.”
Anamosa superintendent Larry Hunt agrees.
“They (Seeley and Carver) have done an amazing job making sure stuff is organized and ready to go,” he said. “The two of them, I don’t know how they’re doing it. They’re working their tails off.”
Anamosa Community School District employees have stepped up to meet the challenge as well.
“Our district employees have been amazing,” Seeley said. “We created a sign-up genius asking for volunteers, and it filled up so quickly. I couldn’t have asked for a better response.”
The response from the students and families has been heartwarming as well.
“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback on social media from the kids and their families thanking us for providing these meals,” Seeley said. “So many of them hold up signs from inside their houses saying thank-you when the meals are being delivered. One student sent me a thank-you message two straight weeks, then decided to do it every week just so we wouldn’t forget him.
“This has been an incredibly tough time for everyone, but all the hard work has been worth it. We all want to make sure each of these kids are getting what they need and aren’t going hungry.”
