Monticello
During their annual banquet, the Jones County Dairy Producers honored those that had contributed to the county’s.
At the banquet, 2019 Jones County Dairy Princess Gabby Gadient.
“I’ve enjoyed my time reaching out to all the communities in the county,” she said.
Some of that outreach included library visits, dairy promotions in local Fareways and participating in the Fourth of July parade. Abby Fairbanks was named her successor and was crowned at the banquet. Carson Bergfeld and MaryEllen Smith took over from Dalton Ricklefs and Reagan Stoll as the county’s Little Miss Squirt and Little Sir Dairyman, respectively.
Bill Nietert was honored for his contribution to the dairy industry by being named the Friend of the Dairyman. Sarah and Ted Kraus, of Hillside Sports Bar and Grill, were awarded the Golden Butter Knife Award, given to a local business that helps the local dairy producers get their products out.
However, it was also a time to look back. At the 2020 banquet, they changed up the entertainment to Bingo in honor the wishes of former board member, Carla Zumbach.
Present at the banquet was Iowa’s Dairy Princess Julie Hammerand, an 18-year-old from Sherrill. She spoke about her family farm, which holds 150 dairy cattle and has been in the family for generations, and spoke about her time going across the state to help promote dairy.
“Calcium deficiency is the largest nutrient deficiency on the planet,” she said.
Hammerand said there were many challenges faced by the industry as it looked to the future, from changing markets and ensuring that consumers were presented with the accurate information they needed. While not planning on working directly in the dairy industry in the future, she planned to go into education.
