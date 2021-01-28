Anamosa
Editor's note: Due to the impending weather for Saturday, the following change has been made to the schedule: Sadie Street Singers will now perform at 8:30 pm Friday. Saturday's schedule has now changed from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The 5th Annual Sadie Street Showcase will be an event unlike any other.
The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 30, in the Ellen Kennedy Performing Arts Center at Anamosa High School. It begins at 9 a.m. with five groups performing in person and 2 groups performing virtually. The groups attending this year include show choirs from Center Point-Urbana, Marion, Benton and Cedar Rapids-Xavier. Xavier will be performing virtually.
The number of teams participating is cut in half, down from 14 last year to seven, and the schedule will look much different this year. One school will be in the building at a time. The choirs will perform and then leave.
The move will keep the crowds and need for volunteers down. Those family members that do enter will be asked to stay socially distanced and will be reminded to wear their masks when inside the building.
The Sadie Street Singers will perform at 6 p.m. with a certain number of spectators allowed per performer. The event is not open to the general public. Due to copyright restrictions, the event will not be able to be livestreamed, but the awards ceremony, slated to start around 6:45 p.m., will be.
A hallmark of the event is the packed Ellen Kennedy PAC with raucous crowds cheering on their school’s choir. With the lower numbers, the atmosphere from years past won’t quite be the same, but the event co-chair, Sara Breitbach, said the anticipation for the fifth annual event is still there, and organizers tried to keep it as normal as possible.
“I know the show choir kids are still really excited, even though it’s scaled back. I know Mr. [Andrew] Eley, the choir director, is really excited,” she said, noting that excitement was there as well for her and her fellow co-chair, Amy Wheeler. “I think the general feeling is that even though it’s going to be different, we’ll still have that feeling of doing something extra, doing something fun for the community and the kids.”
Even with the differences, some things will be staying the same. T-shirts, buttons, flowers and the always popular shout-outs for performers will still be available for purchase. When the Anamosa Music Boosters sent out their requests for volunteers, there was also an option for people that wanted to donate to help offset the costs of supplies to do so. If interested in helping offset the costs of the showcase, checks can be mailed to the Anamosa High School at 209 Sadie St., Anamosa, IA 52205, with a note to go toward the music boosters.
