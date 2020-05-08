Jones County Public Health has been notified of three employees diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all of whom worked at Polo Custom Products in Monticello. While the three employees all worked in Jones County, only two reside in Jones County while the other lives in a nearby county, who has also received notification of the diagnosis.
So far, no other cases have been identified stemming from Polo Custom Products, and out of an abundance of caution, Polo Custom Products has temporarily shut down in order to systematically clean and sanitize their Jones County operation.
Jones County Public Health is in regular contact with Polo Custom Products to make sure all appropriate measures are taken prior to reopening.
Jones County Public Health asks that residents help to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19, as well as the larger community, by following recommendations offered by health care providers and public health officials. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days. If, during that time, you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your healthcare provider before going to the office. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• cough;
• fever; and
• shortness of breath.
All residents must take action now to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by:
• Practicing social distancing and avoid handshakes. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and other people, and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to help slow the spread of COIVD-19.
• Visiting the grocery store or pharmacy during slow hours, where the number of people are reduced, and limiting non-essential shopping.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick. If you need to see a health care provider, call first.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging- Health- Issues/Novel-Coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. You can follow Jones County Public Health on Facebook at @JCPHIowa. In addition, a public hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
