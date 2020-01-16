Anamosa
After discussion at their Jan. 13 council meeting, the Anamosa City Council decided that they wished to appoint someone to the open council seat vacated as Rod Smith assumed the office of mayor.
With a special election already on the horizon for the bond to pay for the expansion the fire department and rehabbing the former Daly Creek Winery into the new police department, the rest of Smith’s two-year term was already set to be filled March 3. However, City Administrator Jacob Sheridan wanted to take the temperature of the city council members of whether they wanted to appoint someone to the position until that point.
With the soonest the council could appoint someone being their next meeting, Jan. 27, Sheridan said he wondered if it was worth the effort. However, with council member John Machart undergoing surgery soon, other Council Member Rich Crump worried about having enough council members available in the month without making the appointment.
The council approved soliciting applications for the opening in a 5-0 vote. Interested parties will be able to fill out the application and are due to Anamosa City Hall by Jan. 24 at noon. The plan was to make the applications available on social media and at City Hall.
Janine Sulzner, Jones County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced that nomination papers for the special election are available to candidates wishing to fill a vacancy on the Anamosa City Council. The candidate who wins the election will take office after the canvass of votes from the election.
The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Jones County Auditor’s Office. The signatures of at least 25 eligible electors of the city are required on nomination petitions for the council vacancy. There are two years remaining in the term of office for this position.
Nomination packets are available in the office of the city clerk, the Jones County Auditor’s Office, and are also available from a link on the homepage of the Jones County and City of Anamosa websites.
Anybody with questions on the nomination process may contact Janine Sulzner at 319 462-2282 or by e-mail, auditor@co.jones.ia.us.
