Anamosa
Set and ready to begin its next 25 years, the Anamosa Antique and Vintage Market will be back at the Lawrence Community Center for year 26.
The annual show will take place Sunday, Jan. 19, with early bird admissions from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for $6 and general admission from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $3.50. seniors and veterans get $1 off their admission and kids 12 and under are free.
Barb Connor is in her third year running the show, second year solo, though it is by no means a one-person job. She said Cecilia Hatcher, who started the show and is still a participant, still assists despite stepping back from running things.
“She knows everything about the show,” Connor said. “This is her baby and this will always be her baby.”
For Connor, the show remains unique because of the sellers that attend and the prices and items that they are able to offer.
“I love the show because it’s got so much age to it,” she said. “A lot of these vendors that do this particular event, this is the only show that they do…. Whereas a lot of these antique vendors, they do show after show after show.”
As a former customer, Connor has always had a soft spot for the show, which has only increased as the years have gone on.
“It stays very intimate. As these shows have blossomed over the last 30 years, many of them have just gotten huge,” she said. “I’m finding that these smaller, more intimate shows are just so much more fun.”
While some of the show’s older sellers are no longer able to continue the show, Connor said she’s excited about some of the new vendors that will be there. Stephanie Brandenburg out of Cedar Rapids will be there, who is known, not only for her antiques, but her fabrics as well.
“There are some interesting folks that are going to be here,” Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.