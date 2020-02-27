Anamosa
County and city representatives provided an update after the first meeting of the joint county-city-Department of Transportation committee aimed at determining a path forward to deal with the dangers of the intersection at Old Dubuque Road and Highway 151.
After their three-hour meeting, the committee came up with a couple of timelines. In three months, the group hopes to have information on when a closure would occur for work on the project and have funding mechanisms figured out in six months.
While representatives from the DOT did not comment much on any involvement or funding for the project, they did provide some feedback.
“It was interesting when we asked the DOT what they would do right now, they would shut it down,” Supervisor Chairman Wayne Manternach said.
Assistant Engineer Todd Postel, speaking with the supervisors Feb. 18, said at the least, the road would be closed down during construction of a possible frontage road. In April, the group is hoping to have something to present to the Department of Transportation to try to get on their five-year program.
Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith said the group is eying putting together a 20-year plan that would cover multiple stages. Anamosa Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt said he felt the committee had a direction they were heading in after the first meeting.
