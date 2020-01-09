The public will get a chance to make their voices heard about the future of the intersection at Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road and 130th Street.
The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Anamosa library. The meeting will be a joint meeting between the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Anamosa City Council. Representatives for the Iowa Department of Transportation, who control the intersection, are also expected to be in attendance.
The county and the city each control one lane of each road and are exploring the possibility of closing the intersection. Conversation over the intersection was spurred by the fatal crash that took the life of Jones County Deputy Treasurer Shelli Gray Nov. 5.
In updating the supervisors Jan. 7 about plans for the meeting, Snead said that based on conversations both he and Anamosa City Administrator Jacob Sheridan had been having full closure of the road with a vacation was highly unlikely, but could be possible depending on the public comments received.
In addition to taking public comment on the vacation of the road, there is a planned action item on the agenda to form a committee with representatives from the city, county, law enforcement, economic development, county attorney and other possible entities to conceptualization of the closure of the intersection to traffic at a future date and plans to possibly connect Old Dubuque Road to Parham Drive.
It would be up to the committee to figure out what the next steps would be and present a plan in the future to the local entities. Though presenting an initial conceptual drawing had been discussed previously, the plan for the meeting was to focus on public feedback.
The plan is for Jones County Engineer Derek Snead and Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver would make opening comments before taking public comment. Members of the public will likely be limited to a few minutes per person.
