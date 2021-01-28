Jones County
On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Iowa Department of Public Health issued an updated vaccine shortage order to expand those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B to include Iowans age 65 and older, effective Feb. 1.
Phase 1B now includes:
• individuals 65 and older;
• law enforcement and first responders;
• prekindergarten-12 school staff;
• childcare workers;
• staff and clients in congregate settings;
• Individuals with disabilities and care staff; and
• Corrections Staff and incarcerated individuals.
Being eligible does not guarantee vaccine availability immediately. Vaccine is still in short supply. Jones County Public Health said they will get to everyone who wishes to be vaccinated, but it will take time. COVID-19 vaccination clinics held by Jones County Public Health and their partners will take place in Anamosa and Monticello on Saturdays, by appointment only, on a routine basis. Frequency of clinics will depend on the frequency and volume of vaccine allocated to Jones County by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
When Jones County Public Health has doses on hand and appointment times available, eligible individuals who have submitted the vaccine interest form through the Jones County Public Health website will be contacted with further instructions regarding booking and clinic locations.
JCPH will notify residents via social media, local media outlets, Jones County’s web site, and through local partners with updates on vaccine availability.
Linn County
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, individuals 65 years and older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Linn County, Linn County Public Health Department said in a press release. Jan. 25, MercyCare Clinics, UnityPoint Health Clinics and several independent health care providers began to contact their primary care patients age 65 and older to provide an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment.
These organizations ask that patients do not call their clinics requesting the vaccine at this time, as a high volume of calls makes it more difficult to address those patients with immediate needs. Additionally, patients should not walk-in to clinics at this time to request vaccine. Due to the limited amount of vaccine available, appointments are required, and are anticipated to fill quickly. We ask our community to be patient as we all work to vaccinate as many individuals as possible given the vaccine availability. Additional appointments will open as more vaccine becomes available.
For persons 65 years and older who do not have a primary care provider, Linn County Public Health will assist with locating a vaccine provider. Those individuals should call (319) 892-6097 for assistance.
Linn County continues to vaccinate Phase 1A and is preparing for Phase 1B, which will begin February 1. In Linn County, individuals 65 years and older are eligible for vaccine beginning January 26, and may receive vaccine at any time during Phase 1B, and in future phases of vaccine rollout.
General COVID-19 update
As of Jan. 25, Jones County’s 14-day positivity average rose 1% to 11% when compared to the previous week, which had seen a five-point drop. The seven-day stats stayed at 11%, the same as the previous week after dropping a combined 8% the previous two weeks. The number of cases, despite the rate staying the same, increased 20 to 44 cases added in the last seven days. The number of cases added in the last 14 days rose five, up to 69.
Overall, the county sits at 2,750 confirmed cases. The county’s number of positive cases per 100,000 of population remained in fifth and sits at 13,257, one of eight counties over 13,000.
The Anamosa Community School District started a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of Jan. 25, the district was reporting 31 students in quarantine at the high school, eight at the middle school and 22 at Strawberry Hill Elementary. For each building and “other staff” that number was fewer than five.
As of the Jan. 22 update, there was still one positive case among the inmates in the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the same as the previous week.
As of Jan. 18, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 50 deaths for Jones County, an increase of one from the previous week.
In Linn County, the 14-day average dropped another 1% to 8% and the seven-day average held at 7%. The active count in Springville’s zip code increased saw one case added, making their total 167. Among the positive cases, nearly 90.5% are recovered.
