Anamosa
The Anamosa Community School District Board of Directors is seeking to fill a current vacancy on the Anamosa School Board. The remaining balance of the term of office for the vacant position will expire November 2021.
The district needs to fill the position vacated by Nicole Claussen, who resigned Jan. 1 following her write-in election in the November election.
It is the intention of the remaining members of the Board of Directors to fill said vacancy by appointment. Persons interested in being considered for appointment should submit a letter of interest in writing answering the following questions:
1. Why are you interested in serving on the board/filling out this term?
2. What are key leadership contributions you could bring to the board or what leadership experiences have you had?
3. Are you willing to commit time to your own learning, board meetings and related school activities and commitments?
4. If you served on the board, where would you like to see the district 5 years from now?
This letter of interest is due on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, by 4 p.m. and should be submitted to:
Anamosa Community School District
Board of Education
200 S. Garnavillo Street
Anamosa, IA 52205
Board President Carl Chalstrom encouraged any interested parties to reach out with questions or complete an application.
“It can be a very rewarding endeavor. There’s a sharp learning curve, but it’s very interesting. In my way of thinking, it’s one of the most important things you can do as a part of our community,” Chalstrom said.
Questions may be directed to Carl Chalstrom, board president, at 319-551-7860 or Larry Hunt, superintendent, at 319-462-4321.
