The RAGBRAI announced April 20 that the annual ride would be delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we’ve watched the impact COVID-19 is having on the world, we’ve continued to plan and adjust our timelines, hold key conversations with our trusted partners and determine the best course of action for all parties involved,” the statement said.
“After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021.”
Citing the safety of the riders as a central concern, the committee said the delay was in the best interest of all parties involved. In addition, the pandemic had disrupted the planning that was necessary to make the ride run smoothly for everyone.
In announcing the delay, it was made clear that the route would remain the same as the one that had been planned for 2020, which includes a stop in Anamosa at the end of the longest day of the ride.
“The towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021,” the statement read. “While we wish we were biking across Iowa this July, our resolve is to make 2021 even better, and we look forward to lifting up these communities when it is safe.”
“I want to compliment the RAGBRAI staff on taking the time to talk to each town before making their decision. Their main concern was safety, as always. We are very excited to have the extra time for planning for next year and cannot wait to welcome RAGBRAI to town,” Anamosa Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone said.
The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date. RAGBRAI officials are planning several ways to stay connected this year in lieu of the ride. More details about a weekend fall ride and more will be released later this spring.
You can view the full statement which includes refund options and a detailed FAQ at RAGBRAI.com/registration.
Refund options for registered riders
All riders who have registered and paid for 2020, will have three options.
1. Transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride. Any rider who chooses this option is not subject to the lottery and will receive their wristband and bike band in 2021. In addition, they will receive a $15 merchandise voucher good through Dec. 31, 2020.
2. Request a full refund of their 2020 registration.
3. Donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The non-profit works 365-days a year to advocate, educate, and enhance bicycle laws and safety in the state. Their work goes a long way in making Iowa safe and fun for cyclists.
All riders are required to fill out a request form by June 01, 2020, to be eligible for a full refund. Riders who do not fill out a form by June 01, 2020, will automatically be transferred to the 2021 ride.
