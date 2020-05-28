Dennis Mulford reads “In Flanders Field” during Anamosa’s Memorial Day. It was held with just those necessary to perform it and recorded due to COVID-19 and was a joint effort between the local AmVets, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars groups. More photos, page A9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.