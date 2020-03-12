Midland performs 'Shrek Jr.: The Musical' Mar 12, 2020 Mar 12, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 29 Jenna Eldred’s dragon and Chiara Dusanek’s Donkey interact during the attempted rescue of Princess Fiona, during Midland’s performances of Shrek Jr.: The Musical March 6 and 7. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Logan Rockwell, Mia Ruley and Chiara Dusanek starred as Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, respectively. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Lord Farquaad and Princess Fiona are set to get married before things get crazy toward the end of the musical as Eric Brown channeled another famous movie priest. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka The Midland production of “Shrek Jr.: The Musical” celebrated its happy ending. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka All three Fionas, Taylor Sproston, Mia Ruley and Aspen Rushford, took the stage during a flashback scene. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Jacob Fuehring’s Lord Farquaad interrogates the Gingerbread Man. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Kaedynce Stevens laments having to move to the swamp as the character of Pinocchio. Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Follow us on Facebook journal.eureka Follow us on Twitter Tweets by JournalEureka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.