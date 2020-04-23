Bing and Betty (Kula) Norton of Anamosa are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary! They were married April 23, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stone City and are the parents of Janet (John) Burrow of Maquoketa, Mike (Lori) Norton of Wendell, N.C., and Diane (Steve) Boyer of Nashville, Tenn. Please help them celebrate by raising a glass and sending a card to 217 Wilson Ct., Anamosa, IA 52205.
